"You have done a bad job of pushing him" - Konnan slams AEW for poor booking of former WWE Superstar 

Konnan recently criticized AEW for its poor booking of Lance Archer. The WCW veteran also made a bold prediction regarding the latter's impending clash against 'Hangman' Adam Page.

The Murderhawk Monster is currently involved in a world championship program with The Anxious Millennial Cowboy on AEW programming. The two foes will collide in a Texas Deathmatch on Dynamite tonight.

While discussing the match on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan said that he doesn't think Archer will dethrone Adam Page. The veteran shared his belief that the former WWE star hasn't been booked as a legitimate threat on the roster and that the company has done a "bad job" in propelling him.

Konnan doesn't even think a world title match could help elevate Archer unless he and Adam Page deliver a "match of the year" contender this week:

"I don't think anybody sees Lance Archer beating him [Hangman Page] (..) This guy has no chance, so why are we going back to Lance when you have done a bad job of pushing him,'' Konnan said. ''This isn't gonna help him unless they have a match of the year or something. Two great bumps by Adam page, you know, set heat in this, but nobody thinks he's gonna win."

Konnan has made some fair points, as we've all seen Lance Archer booked to lose big matches. However, he has a chance of walking away with the world title tonight, given his experience in Deathmatch stipulation matches.

Archer dethroned Jon Moxley for the IWGP U.S. Championship in the same stipulation bout last year.

Adam Cole could stake his claim to the AEW World title tonight

🤠 Vaxxed cowgirl! HANGMAN IS AEW CHAMPION 🤠 @AdamPageFangirl Emotionally preparing myself for March 6th cause that is AEW Revolution where Hangman Page will probably defend his title against Adam Cole Emotionally preparing myself for March 6th cause that is AEW Revolution where Hangman Page will probably defend his title against Adam Cole https://t.co/19cBfS5Ekg

Adam Cole recently announced that he plans on capturing the AEW World Championship. It is evident that whoever walks away victorious between Page and Archer will have a bigger challenge awaiting them in Cole.

Previous reports have hinted that the company is planning to book a high-profile program between Page and Cole ahead of Revolution pay-per-view. If these rumors are anything to go by, then The Cowboy will most likely successfully retain his world title tonight.

