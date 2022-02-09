5 Bold predictions for AEW Dynamite this week: Ex-WWE star turns heel; former NXT Champion debuts

There's massive hype heading into the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, which will air live from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlanta City, New Jersey.

With the Revolution PPV right around the corner, Tony Khan's promotion is going all out in shaping up the card for the event. And speaking of Khan, the AEW President recently announced the return of the Face of the Revolution ladder match and teased a surprise debut for this week's qualifying bout.

Isiah Kassidy is scheduled to wrestle a mystery opponent this wednesday with a spot in the Revolution match on the line. But who will walk through the Forbidden Door to face him?

Additionally, fans will see AEW Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page put his title on the line against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch.

With such an exciting card lined up, one has to wonder what other cards Mr. Khan may be hiding up his sleeves. With that in mind, let's quickly dive into five bold predictions for this week's Dynamite.

#5. Chris Jericho turns heel and expels Proud & Powerful from the Inner Circle

Last week, Chris Jericho demanded that The Inner Circle meet this Wednesday night to discuss the faction's future. The former AEW Champion seemingly hopes to bury the hatchet between himself and Santana & Ortiz.

Tensions have continued to rise between the stablemates ever since Proud & Powerful held Jericho responsible for their downfall in the tag team division. The duo even refused to tag The Demo God in during their recent trios match victory over Daniel Garcia and 2Point0.

The Inner Circle is on the brink of a massive breakup, and Chris Jericho is well aware of that. With that in mind, Jericho could boot Santana and Ortiz from the group and turn heel in the process.

Jericho's character has grown stale recently, so a significant change in persona could do wonders for his career moving forward. Santana & Ortiz, meanwhile, will have the opportunity to focus on winning tag team gold down the road.

#4. Keith Lee makes his AEW debut

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite Keith Lee would be a perfect fit for AEW.



He would be a contender for both the TNT and World Championship. Keith Lee would be a perfect fit for AEW. He would be a contender for both the TNT and World Championship. https://t.co/GhfCTztqM5

Keith Lee, now free of the 90-day non-compete clause in his WWE contract, could turn out to be AEW's Forbidden Door signing this week. Dave Meltzer recently reported that the former NXT Champion held talks with Tony Khan and may have already agreed to a deal.

Fightful Select added fuel to the fire, recently noting that people within AEW are "unanimously speculating" that The Limitless One will show up on Wednesday night. With all signs hinting at Lee's impending AEW arrival, fans may be in for a treat this week.

If Lee debuts, he will be the favorite to defeat Isaiah Kassidy and earn a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match next month.

#3. CM Punk challenges MJF to an "I Quit" match at Revolution

HOOKer #FreePalestine @SmarkNation I want CM Punk vs MJF to be at Revolution but i think they'll probably do it sooner



When do you think the match should be? I want CM Punk vs MJF to be at Revolution but i think they'll probably do it soonerWhen do you think the match should be? https://t.co/6ZEmlb4r0L

MJF shocked the wrestling world last week when he presided over CM Punk's first-ever defeat in AEW, but the former MLW star didn't finish the job alone. Pinnacle enforcer Wardlow handed Friedman the ring that helped put the final nail in Punk's coffin.

The dreadful loss must be eating away at Punk, and he'll be looking to take revenge on his rival immediately. Since Friedman is scheduled for a segment on Dynamite this week, The Straight-Edge Superstar might come out to confront him.

CM Punk could demand a rematch with MJF, with Revolution being the most likely platform.

Given the habitual interference of the Pinnacle in his matches, the former WWE Champion could dare MJF to face him in an "I Quit" match. Although convincing The Salt of the Earth to accept another bout would be challenging, Punk is well-versed in provoking opponents to get what he wants.

#2. Jon Moxley joins forces with Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite

𝙒𝙍𝙄𝙕𝙒𝘼𝙉|#MOX|𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩𝘿𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩|🐉 @RIZWANWRESTLING



Which leads to Jon Moxley vs Eddie Kingston 3 in AEW



#AEW If Jon Moxley makes an alliance with Bryan Danielson ? Will It create diffrences between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston ?Which leads to Jon Moxley vs Eddie Kingston 3 in AEW If Jon Moxley makes an alliance with Bryan Danielson ? Will It create diffrences between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston ?Which leads to Jon Moxley vs Eddie Kingston 3 in AEW 👀#AEW https://t.co/xviNoSw2pW

AEW star Bryan Danielson made a tempting offer to Jon Moxley last week, asking the latter to form an alliance with him. The American Dragon seemingly proposed a stable headed by the two of them and dropped names like Daniel Garcia and Lee Moriarty as potential members.

The Death Rider didn't immediately respond to the proposal, which suggests he may be at a crossroads. But it's possible Mox may have made up his mind by now, and he could choose to join forces with Danielson this week.

Although wrestling enthusiasts would love to see the angle culminate in a singles match at Revolution, it would barely give them time for a proper build-up. Hence, the best possible scenario would be to pair these men and develop their chemistry before pulling the trigger on a potential feud.

#1. Hangman Page retains his World Championship; Adam Cole makes post-match assault

In one of the most highly anticipated matches on Dynamite this week, Hangman Page will put his AEW World Championship on the line against Lance Archer. The bout will have a Texas Deathmatch stipulation, which means there will be no limitations on the use of gruesome weapons.

Given Archer's violent nature and experience with the stipulation, he is the favorite heading into the match. However, Page has shown surprising grit and is unlikely to lose his title this early. The Cowboy will most likely retain the gold on Wednesday.

But the night may not belong solely to him, as Adam Cole could ambush the Hangman and stake his claim to the title. Previous reports have suggested that AEW is planning a match between Page and Cole down the road. The company may plant seeds for this blockbuster clash as soon as this week.

