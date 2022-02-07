What are the rumored AEW signings through the forbidden door?

AEW has been making a lot of headlines lately, primarily because of a recent tweet by Tony Khan.

Following this week's Rampage, the company's head honcho took to Twitter to announce that Isaiah Kassidy would compete against the debuting star next week in a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match in March.

Mr. Khan additionally mentioned that the "top" wrestler who will enter through the "forbidden door" on the upcoming Dynamite episode; will also sign a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Since the announcement, wrestling enthusiasts have been busy on social media, speculating about who it may be.

It's no secret that the free agent market is stacked right now, thanks to WWE's mass releases. While some wrestlers are already serving their time under the 90-day non-compete clause, there have been a few more who have officially become free agents recently.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed several names, including Keith Lee, Bandido, Johnny Gargano, and Shawn Strickland, who could potentially be AEW's next major signing:

"But there's so many good wrestlers that are out there between Bandido and Dragon Lee and Keith Lee and Shane Strickland and Johnny Gargano, you know, Shawn Strickland. There's just like, so much talent out there that they could bring in. So, I don't know, you know, Jonathan Gresham. Pretty much everyone that was in ROH is a free agent. So it'll be interesting to see, who they choose and who they don't choose."

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6

Since Gargano has made himself unavailable for any future bookings until his wife gives birth to their first child, it's unlikely that he will show up on Dynamite next week.

Meanwhile, Keith Lee has become a free agent, and recent reports have suggested that he's already inked a deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

Other than that, Killer Kross, another former WWE Superstar who became a free agent, has expressed his desire to work with AEW. Someone like Samoa Joe, who was released by WWE last month, could also stun the wrestling world

An outside possibility might be IMPACT star Josh Alexander, whose name was Brandi Rhodes referenced during a promo on Dynamite.

Could Bray Wyatt change the landscape of AEW?

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia Imagine if we see Bray Wyatt in AEW tonight Imagine if we see Bray Wyatt in AEW tonight 😮 https://t.co/SPKTWs37fk

Wyatt is busy filming a Hollywood horror film right now, but he might pull off double duty. It's worth noting that Tony Khan has often teased initiating talks with the former WWE Superstar.

The 34-year-old Wyatt is a creative genius, both in and out of the ring. If somehow The Eater of Worlds walks through the forbidden door next week, the landscape of AEW will be changed forever.

Who do you think will make their debut in AEW next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

