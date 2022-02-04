"It looks very good to me." - Former WWE superstar Karrion Kross on joining rival promotion

Former WWE star Karrion Kross has discussed the possibility of signing for their rival promotion.

Between injuries, Kross was a mainstay of the former black-and-gold brand until his main roster call-up and subsequent release in 2021. Now it looks as though the 36-year-old could be heading to World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest competitor, All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, the Las Vegas-born star talked about a potential AEW signing in the near future. Kross stated that there's a lot of things yet to be done in All Elite Wrestling, and that he intends to do them.

"For me, I feel like the fit would be just as identically good before I signed with WWE as it would be now because I am always looking to integrate and create things that are not present within the programming." Kross said

The former IMPACT Wrestling star elaborated on this.

"I don't say that in a derogatory way. I just mean that typically how I approach things is: I look at what's on the show, I look at how everyone is introducing ideas and concepts into the program, and I go, 'What's something that I can do that no one else is doing.' he added

Karrion Kross was a two-time NXT Champion in WWE

During his time with NXT, Karrion Kross reigned twice with the developmental brand's top championship.

He would initially best Keith Lee for the title, but would need to take time off TV to deal with injuries. Upon his return, Kross would destroy Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, prior to Wrestlemania 2021.

During his time as champion, Kross defended his title against the likes of Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

