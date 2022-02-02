Karrion Kross says post-WWE move will "disturb" fans

Karrion Kross has made a bold prediction about his potential career moves post-WWE.

The former NXT Champion, who was known as Karrion Kross in his time with WWE, took to Instagram to talk about his time with WWE and what he plans to do next.

In the post, Kross talked about the tough times related to the ongoing global situation and stated that when he comes back, it will not be peaceful and that fans may be disturbed by what they see.

“In short; man, this was an incredible chapter of my life. Nothing but gratitude for every second. Thank you to everyone who came for the ride, and thank you for letting me take you on one as well. 2020 to now has been a challenging period in human history. I hope I was able to cast some relief for people during these times. You all brought me to life everyday and motivated me to find the best version of myself for YOU. As for the future…what you see next may disturb you, as I will not return in peace.” he said

Karrion Kross did not have an easy time on WWE's main roster

After signing with WWE in 2020, Karrion Kross, real life Kevin Kesar, became one of the most popular acts on NXT, along with his real-life partner Scarlett and their striking ring entrance.

Kross would be pushed heavily as a dominant heel and would capture the NXT Championship before an injury would bring his reign to an early end. Upon his return, Kross defeated Finn Balor to regain the championship in an aggressive display.

During his first main roster appearance, while still NXT Champion, Kross would be defeated by Jeff Hardy, invoking the ire of WWE fans.

Kross' ring gear and entrance were changed following his official call-up, and Scarlett dropped from the act entirely.

Kross then received his WWE release in 2021.

Killer Kross @realKILLERkross The right time is any time that one is still so lucky as to have. The right time is any time that one is still so lucky as to have. https://t.co/NrqC8dBjfM

Where do you think Kross will show up next?

Also Read Article Continues below

Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha