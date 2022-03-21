"He needs a f***ing manager to talk for him"- Konnan slams AEW for poor handling of former WWE Superstar

Konnan recently lashed out at AEW for not providing a suitable on-screen manager for Andrade El Idolo.

The 32-year-old star is a Mexican-born wrestler, so it is crystal clear that English has never been his native tongue. Throughout his WWE stint, Andrade thrived under the managerial services of current WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, who now goes by Queen Zelina on the RAW brand.

However, since signing with AEW, Andrade has floundered to find a strong association. From Vickie Guerrero to her late husband's nephew, Chavo Guerrero Jr., the company has replaced Andrade's managers multiple times.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan asserted that while Andrade has a charming persona, he's in dire need of a manager. The former WCW star added that the Mexican star exposes his weakness whenever he cuts a promo:

"The guy [Andrade] looks like a million bucks. You know, I definitely wouldn't be putting him out there doing promos in English without a safety net. He needs a f**king manager to talk for him. You know, they got rid of Chavo. They got rid of Vickie. I mean, put somebody else there to talk for him. He's not a good talker, and it makes him look weak." (0:26 onwards)

Konnan further downplayed Andrade's current affiliation with Jose The Assistant, who's presumably playing the role of his manager right now. The veteran held AEW responsible for not maximizing El Idolo's potential:

"I think we've seen what they've done with him up to now has been a mega whack. This Hardy (Family Office) is whack. The Jose The Assistant thing was whack. Everything he's done. (..) Bro, he's already done half the work for you. He's done 75% of the work himself. And you can't fill in the rest of it. That's on creative dude. That's not on Andrade. (1:03 onwards)

You can check out the entire clip from the Keeping It 100 podcast below:

Andrade's AFO will be in action on AEW Dynamite this week

Andrade and AFO's rivalry with The Hardys w/Sting and Darby Allin will continue on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. As announced, The Private Party will team up with The Butcher and Blade to take on Matt, Jeff, Sting, and Allin in an eight-man tag team match.

However, the bout will not be ordinary, as it will be contested under Tornado match rules. Since Andrade will not be competing in the match, he could certainly take advantage of the rules to get himself involved.

(If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Konnan? Yes No 1 votes so far