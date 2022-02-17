"They've done a horrible job of pushing him" - Konnan slams AEW for underutilizing former WWE Superstar

Konnan recently slammed the booking of AEW star Andrade El Idolo and shared his thoughts on the latter's current gimmick.

The Mexican star has struggled to maintain a strong foothold since joining Tony Khan's promotion in early June last year. The company initially affiliated him with different managers like Vickie and Chavo Guerrero, who would do all the talking on Andrade's behalf.

Unfortunately, none of these associations lasted long enough. The former U.S. Champion is now working with a new assistant called Jose.

While speaking on Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan criticized AEW for not giving a fitting introduction to Andrade's current business persona.

The WCW veteran also believes the 32-year-old's alliance with his assistant is not doing him any favors either:

"They never really said if he was a narco or if he was a rich aristocrat, you know, and then they stuck with some other guy [Jose the assistant] (..) Nice guy because I know him but it really adds absolutely nothing to that Andrade's character whatsoever Jose the assistant," Konnan said.

Konnan further added that the company has horribly booked Andrade thus far. The veteran believes AEW is wasting his talent by putting him in backstage segments:

"Bro they've done a horrible job of pushing him I can't believe that with all the money they're paying him, and believe me, they're paying him good money. All he does are these stupid backstage skits and in-rings, and I want to hire you"

Konnan has made some undisputed points because wrestling fans have barely seen him competing on television.

Although EL Idolo has picked up impressive victories over Cody Rhodes and PAC in the past, the company failed to capitalize on his momentum.

Andrade has staked his claim to the AEW TNT Championship

All Elite Wrestling @AEW @AndradeElIdolo has his eyes set on those belts and seemingly will stop at nothing until he has them around his waist! What a night of action here at #AEWDynamite LIVE from Nashville, TN on @TBSNetwork .@AndradeElIdolo has his eyes set on those belts and seemingly will stop at nothing until he has them around his waist! What a night of action here at #AEWDynamite LIVE from Nashville, TN on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/4uEFsyyfPv

After a failed attempt to hire Darby Allin as his new assistant, Andrade made it clear that he plans on capturing the TNT Championship.

The former WWE Superstar stood firm on his intentions and interfered during the TNT title match between Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin on Dynamite this week. Andrade smashed Allin's head with his tablet, thus allowing The Spanish God to retain his Championship.

The Mexican star then ambushed Guevara with some help from Matt Hardy in the post-match fallout. With AEW Revolution right around the corner, Andrade will look to insert himself in the remaining qualifying matches to earn a spot in the Face of the Revolution latter match, with the winner receiving a future shot at the TNT title.

