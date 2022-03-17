"It's also Tony's fault"- Konnan slams AEW President for two-time WWE Champion's poor booking

Konnan and Disco Inferno haven't relished CM Punk's pro wrestling run in AEW thus far. The two WCW veterans discussed the loopholes in The Straight Edge Superstar's recent long-running storyline with MJF.

The recently concluded Revolution pay-per-view saw Punk finally conquer Friedman, soaking himself in bloodshed Dog Collar warfare. While former Pinnacle henchman Wardlow played a pivotal role in the outcome, his interference felt like killing two birds with one stone.

Not only did fans witness the culmination of the CM Punk-MJF heated feud, but they also got to see the company finally pulling the trigger on MJF's much-awaited storyline with Mr. Mayhem.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno slammed AEW for lacking logic in MJF's recent feuds with Jericho and Punk. The veteran also poked fun at The Second City Saint for booking himself overly during the storyline with Friedman:

"The universe that they've created on this show is they have one of their top stars Chris Jericho going against one of their up-and-coming stars MJF. They had a spot in the thing where the two guys went to go eat dinner, and they broke out into a musical. Okay, now the same guy is in an angle with CM Punk, and we're supposed to believe that this angle is like this blood feud because they're mad at the guy because at an autograph signing years ago, he kind of snubbed him when he was young when he was 12 years old, and now they hate each other, and they're beating each other (..) Those two universes don't really exist in the same logical universe on the show. This angle has gone on way too long, and if it has been Punk booking all this, this has been Punk wanting to hear himself cut 10-minute promos every single week for like two months," Inferno said. (0:24 onwards)

Meanwhile, Konnan doesn't think AEW's Punk is entirely responsible for dragging the feud. The WCW veteran held Tony Khan responsible for not being hands-on to protect the credibility of the storyline:

"It's also Tony's fault because he should be telling Punk, no, you can't do this," Konnan said. (1:46 onwards)

You can check out the full clip from the Keepin It 100 podcast below:

MJF cost Wardlow the TNT Championship match on AEW Dynamite this week

While CM Punk hasn't been seen since his victory over MJF at Revolution, the latter returned to AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick's Day Slam episode this week. Friedman and Shawn Spears cost Wardlow the opportunity to dethrone Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship.

The Pinnacle leader sought vengeance in his fashion and launched a brutal attack on Mr. Mayhem after the match. With Wardlow most likely to find himself in a numbers game during this feud, it will be interesting to see whether Punk forms a strange alliance with him to fight against The Pinnacle.

