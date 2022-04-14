"They don't really do funny sh*t there"- Konnan doesn't think five-time WWE Champion's decades-old fictional persona will work in AEW

Disco Inferno and Konnan recently shared their thoughts on whether Paul Wight's Captain Insano persona will work in AEW.

The former WWE Superstar recently expressed his desire to rekindle the famous fictional character he portrayed in the 1998 film, The Waterboy.

Wight even disclosed that Tony Khan had acquired the rights to The Captain Insano persona, meaning that the 50-year-old veteran could resurrect his alter ego in AEW.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno claimed that Paul Wight is now too old to embrace his decade-old comical character on television:

"Okay, maybe when he had the long hair, and he was 20 years younger, the Captain Insano thing would have been like that's not a bad look for Paul, but like if they're gonna rehash that, he's older. I mean, it'd be kind of silly," Inferno said. [2:13-2:27]

Konnan chimed in and added that while he loved Wight's cameo role in The Waterboy, he doubts the character will connect with fans. Moreover, the veteran asserted that Tony Khan barely books funny angles on the flagship program:

"First of all, I loved Waterboy. I thought that was a hilarious movie, and I thought the Captain Insano thing was hilarious too, but Big Show did not get over in AEW, and I doubt he will, and at least Captain Insano was funny, but who's gonna write his character? Because it ain't like they really have any funny writers. They don't really do funny sh*t there. They do like nerdy sh*t, you know?," Konnan added. [2:30-2:50]

Paul Wight is undefeated in AEW

While Paul Wight has quietly transitioned to a broadcasting role since joining All Elite Wrestling, he still wrestles sporadically for the company.

The former WWE Champion has wrestled in four matches thus far, and he has won each contest. His biggest win came against QT Marshall at All Out last year.

On the March 30th edition of Dark: Elevation, Wight returned to singles action as he defeated Austin Green in front of his home state of South Carolina.

With his in-ring days now seemingly numbered, it will be interesting to see whether the veteran pulls out one last run as Captain Insano in All Elite Wrestling.

