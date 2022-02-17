"I don't see it with so much talent" - Konnan thinks top AEW star should leave Tony Khan's promotion and join WWE

Konnan recently gave career-changing advice to AEW star Lance Archer.

Despite having a fierce personality, The Murderhawk Monster has been on the receiving end of an on-and-off push since joining the roster. He was recently unsuccessful in dethroning AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch.

While discussing his booking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan said that Lance Archer's career could still be "salvaged" despite the star suffering defeats in big matches. The WCW veteran stated that if he'd been in place of Archer, he would have jumped ship over to WWE to get repackaged:

"I think he [Lance Archer] can be salvaged, but I don't see it with so much talent,'' Konnan said. ''If I were him, I'd go to WWE and get repackaged. Got a good size, good look, and he can go."

Konnan has undoubtedly shared some fair points as Lance Archer has all the credentials in the world to rise to the top of the wrestling business. WWE could be a great place for him to thrive, especially knowing that Vince McMahon likes pushing big men.

Lance Archer wants to face Sting in AEW

Adam Hamilton @AdzHamerz



#AEW Now, Lance Archer vs Sting? Hmmmm. This needs to grow on me. Obviously we don't know if this was just a red herring but if it does turn out to be something, I am all in. Can Sting fight in a normal 1 to 1 though? Either way, good to see they are keeping the stinger in play. Now, Lance Archer vs Sting? Hmmmm. This needs to grow on me. Obviously we don't know if this was just a red herring but if it does turn out to be something, I am all in. Can Sting fight in a normal 1 to 1 though? Either way, good to see they are keeping the stinger in play.#AEW https://t.co/reQX1uFlWr

Lance Archer recently expressed his desire to get in the ring with Sting. While speaking on the Sean Patrick Chats podcast, Archer credited the WCW Icon for inspiring him to pursue pro wrestling.

The Murderhawk Monster further stated that he wants to share the squared circle with the face-painted Icon before either of them retires:

"Sting is the guy who got me interested in pro wrestling, and it’s really cool because I’ve had some opportunities both in my early career working with him in TNA, [it’s called] IMPACT Wrestling now, and now here with AEW and being able to share some of my time with him. And hopefully, before his or my time is up, I hope to get to share some ring time with him.” (h/t: WrestleZone)

Lance Archer vs. Sting may not sound like a dream match, but it could draw massive eyeballs if booked correctly.

Do you agree with Konnan? Sound off in the comments section below.

(If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see a match between Sting and Archer? Yes No 7 votes so far