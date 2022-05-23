"He's gonna learn it the hard way" - Konnan points out the big "mistake" AEW President Tony Khan has made 

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently explained how Tony Khan will regret letting Cody Rhodes leave AEW, allowing him to rejoin WWE earlier this year.

The American Nightmare's All Elite Wrestling departure remains one of the most significant developments in wrestling this year. Apart from being an in-ring talent, he was also one of the promotion's Executive Vice Presidents. Rhodes made his spectacular return to the global juggernaut at WrestleMania 38 and has gradually established himself as one of the biggest babyfaces in the business.

Speaking on the podcast Keepin' It 100, Konnan stated how Tony Khan made a mistake by letting Cody Rhodes leave AEW and return to WWE while portraying essentially the same on-screen character.

He added that Vince McMahon was smart enough to capitalize on the situation between AEW and Cody and bring the latter under their umbrella.

"It's a big mistake, and he's gonna learn it the hard way. At one point, if you don't sign your talent, they are gonna leave you, and all the hard work you did to make them goes to someone who was legally smarter than you," said Konnan [2:48 - 3:53]

AEW boss Tony Khan says he's still friends with Cody Rhodes

Though they may not be working together anymore, the AEW President and The American Nightmare's personal equation is intact, as revealed by Khan last month.

Tony Khan added that although he and Cody Rhodes failed to come to a mutual agreement, the two had no resentment of any kind against each other.

"It's just one of those things, you know, we just couldn't reach an agreement on going forward. And I think he has found a situation which is good for him, and we are in a great position right now; there's no ill will, either way, we are still good friends, and I wish him the best, and I think he wishes us the best publicly and privately," said Khan.

Since joining WWE, Cody Rhodes has been on a roll, having defeated Seth Rollins twice, first at WrestleMania, then at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this month. The rivals will now meet inside the Hell in a Cell on June 5th at the namesake event.

