WCW legend Konnan blasts AEW over recent segment on Dynamite 

Konnan recently slammed AEW over the much-talked-about and derided segment between Brandi Rhodes and Dan Lambert from last week's episode of Dynamite.

The Chicago fans vehemently rejected Brandi's promo on the show, raining down boos and expletive-laden chants at her.

Furthermore, the AEW star was so strongly disliked that American Top Team's chief, Dan Lambert, who regularly takes potshots at the company's fanbase, was cheered over her.

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes You guys would cheer for @paigevanzant and her big headed Daddy Dan. They fit right in with the Chicago trash 🗑 #AEWDynamite You guys would cheer for @paigevanzant and her big headed Daddy Dan. They fit right in with the Chicago trash 🗑 #AEWDynamite

While speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, Keepin It 100', Konnan stated that Brandi Rhodes has "real heat" from AEW fans due to her unlikeable character. The WCW legend added the viewers didn't want to hear Brandi talk and explained that she has a kind of heat that not many have in the wrestling business.

"How unlikable was Brandi to begin with? The second this is, why would they let her wrestle? She should be a valet. Lambert is getting over because she's disliked, bro. She has real, real heat. But I think she thinks she commands the audience when the audience is telling her to shut the f**k up. She has heat, most don't, she has real heat," said Konnan. (From 2:20 - 02:55)

Konnan doesn't want to see AEW book Brandi Rhodes vs. Paige VanZant

The segment on AEW Dynamite ended with Paige VanZant making her return and brawling with Brandi Rhodes. It's abundantly clear that Tony Khan and co. are building a match between the two performers. However, Konnan admitted that he didn't want to see the bout, saying the brawl on Dynamite was "terrible."

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral PAIGE VANZANT IS LIVE ON AEW DYNAMITE!!



And she wants a piece of Brandi Rhodes.



Let's make it happen! PAIGE VANZANT IS LIVE ON AEW DYNAMITE!! And she wants a piece of Brandi Rhodes. Let's make it happen! https://t.co/80p63D8rPG

The WCW legend added that the company has elite female in-ring performers like Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, and more, and as such, it makes little sense to invest in a feud between Paige and Brandi.

"And I do not want to see Paige vs. Brandi, that brawl was terrible and awkward. You got Britt and Soho, you got Thunder Rosa and Britt, you got Rosa and Mercedes Martinez and you're spending time on this bull***t," said Konnan. (From 02:55 - 03:10)

With Revolution 2022 less than a month away, there's a chance AEW could book Paige VanZant's debut match for the pay-per-view. It's safe to assume the crowd will certainly be on the MMA star's side during the clash.

Do you agree with Konnan's assessment of the controversial segment from Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

