  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Konnan urges AEW to pair up Mercedes Mone with 36-year-old male star - "They're both very annoying"

Konnan urges AEW to pair up Mercedes Mone with 36-year-old male star - "They're both very annoying"

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 24, 2025 17:40 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion (Image source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Wrestling veteran Konnan wants AEW to pair Mercedes Mone with a male star, as he considers them both annoying. Mone is the reigning TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Ricochet debuted at AEW All In: London last year. Shortly after debuting, the fans turned on him. They took shots at the former WWE star, and many considered him annoying on the mic due to his lack of mic skills. However, after turning heel a couple of weeks ago, the former Intercontinental Champion has garnered praise for his improved personality.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan suggested that Ricochet should team up with Mercedes Mone since they're both annoying, although the former has gotten better now.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You know who I'd like to see in a faction or even together? Ricochet and Mone because they're both very annoying and Ricochet's gotten a lot better." [From 05:54 to 06:02]

youtube-cover
Ad

Mercedes Mone said she would've slapped a fan for a recent incident

During a recent episode of Collision, a young fan sitting at ringside flipped off Chris Jericho. This resulted in a heated back-and-forth exchange between the young fan and the Learning Tree. Jericho even tried to one-up the fan by showing off his abs, but the kid surprised him when he showed him his abs.

Ad

Even Jericho broke the character for a few seconds before telling the fan he'll never be a champion like him before walking away. The clip of this moment went viral on social media, with many fans commenting on the kid's attitude.

Even Mercedes Mone reacted to this incident on social media, stating that she would've slapped the kid if she disrespected her.

"I would’ve slapped that kid!" Mone posted.
Ad

Check out her post below:

It was interesting to see a young fan stand up to Chris Jericho and verbally spar with The Neuve.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी