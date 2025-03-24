Konnan urges AEW to pair up Mercedes Mone with 36-year-old male star - "They're both very annoying"

Wrestling veteran Konnan wants AEW to pair Mercedes Mone with a male star, as he considers them both annoying. Mone is the reigning TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Ricochet debuted at AEW All In: London last year. Shortly after debuting, the fans turned on him. They took shots at the former WWE star, and many considered him annoying on the mic due to his lack of mic skills. However, after turning heel a couple of weeks ago, the former Intercontinental Champion has garnered praise for his improved personality.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan suggested that Ricochet should team up with Mercedes Mone since they're both annoying, although the former has gotten better now.

Ad

Trending

"You know who I'd like to see in a faction or even together? Ricochet and Mone because they're both very annoying and Ricochet's gotten a lot better." [From 05:54 to 06:02]

Ad

Mercedes Mone said she would've slapped a fan for a recent incident

During a recent episode of Collision, a young fan sitting at ringside flipped off Chris Jericho. This resulted in a heated back-and-forth exchange between the young fan and the Learning Tree. Jericho even tried to one-up the fan by showing off his abs, but the kid surprised him when he showed him his abs.

Ad

Even Jericho broke the character for a few seconds before telling the fan he'll never be a champion like him before walking away. The clip of this moment went viral on social media, with many fans commenting on the kid's attitude.

Even Mercedes Mone reacted to this incident on social media, stating that she would've slapped the kid if she disrespected her.

"I would’ve slapped that kid!" Mone posted.

Ad

Check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

It was interesting to see a young fan stand up to Chris Jericho and verbally spar with The Neuve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE