Konnan urges Tony Khan to start “firing” people if AEW wants to compete with WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan has urged Tony Khan to start firing people if AEW wants to compete with WWE. This could be seen as a shot at some All Elite wrestlers.

Konnan does not shy away from expressing his opinion, and he did just that when he discussed Thunder Rosa’s recent comments about WWE entering the UK market. She said it was interesting that WWE was discussing bringing WrestleMania to London just a few months before the All In event.

Now, Konnan hit back, saying she did not understand what she was talking about and suggested Tony Khan fire some people if they were to compete with WWE. Speaking on his K100 podcast, he said:

“She doesn't understand they are not on their radar, really, you know what I am saying. They know they exist, but they are not worried about them. They are like a self-check; they are going to self-destruct themselves, or they got so many issues to resolve before they steer the ship. They are not worried right now. They need somebody to come in there and clean house, reset that place, put some discipline in action... fire all the people they have to fire, you know what I am saying, and start doing business,” Konnan said. [4:29 - 5:05]

Tony Khan and AEW are reportedly not impressed with WWE about the timing of the announcement

It was recently announced that WWE will hold a live show in Orlando, Florida, on December 28, 2024, the same day as AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view.

That has not gone down well with some people in AEW, and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has given more insights into the company's exact feelings. He said:

“Based on the reactions that I’ve got, just a, ‘Well, of course, they are!’ type of thing. Yes, it will affect ticket sales. WWE is a very, very hot ticket right now, and it’s their holiday tour, so that will do good. This is obviously intentional and a concentrated effort, and it’s a part of competition. It’s the nature of competition and the way things work.”

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan navigates AEW from this situation. He will still be hopeful that the Worlds End pay-per-view will be a success and that many fans will come to see the show.

