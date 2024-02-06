Konnan urges Tony Khan to turn top AEW heel into a babyface

Wrestling veteran Konnan has urged Tony Khan to transition a top AEW heel into a babyface.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, the former WCW World Television Champion discussed the recent work of AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. The latter recently provided commentary during a match between Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo on the January 31 episode of Dynamite.

The Auckland-born talent has been a heel in AEW since joining forces with Saraya to form The Outcasts in 2023. Storm gained significant audience interest after changing her gimmick to that of a Golden Age Hollywood star. The shift in character took place after Hikaru Shida ended Storm's second reign as Women's World Champion on the 200th episode of Dynamite in August 2023.

The Timeless One reclaimed the World Title for a third time by defeating Shida at Full Gear 2023. Since then, she has successfully defended the belt against Skye Blue and former champion Riho.

On the podcast, Konnan discussed the need to turn Storm into a babyface. The wrestling veteran praised the current World Champion's character work, adding that she ''just steals the whole show.''

"They need to turn Storm, bro. She just steals the whole show, and, um, and, like, when they were doing close-ups of her and she was doing all the Zoolander faces, like, you know, hilarious. And I liked when she told Tony Schiavone, 'I know what a camera is, and they are always rolling.' So that's, that was funny!" (17:58 - 18:20)

Toni Storm vs Deonna Purrazzo announced for AEW Revolution

Deonna Purrazzo made her debut in All Elite Wrestling on the first episode of Dynamite in 2024. Since her arrival at the company, the Virtuosa has her sights set on AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm.

The former WWE Superstars share a long history, which has been referenced in the build-up to their rivalry. According to a recent announcement from President Tony Khan, the feud will culminate in a championship match between the two at Revolution 2024.

Purrazzo called out the 28-year-old star for her recent conduct during a face-to-face interview on the January 24 episode of Dynamite. The former stated that she wanted to beat the best version of Storm.

Taking to X, Tony Khan officially announced a singles match between Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo for the top belt in the women's division for the Revolution pay-per-view.

"Sunday, 3/3 #Revolution Greensboro, NCWomen's World Title Timeless Toni Storm vs @DeonnaPurrazzo The Virtuosa came to AEW chasing the World Title, calling out the real Toni Storm, not 'the delusional sham,' It's official: they'll fight 1-on-1 for the Title at Revolution!" Tony Khan shared.

It will be fascinating to see who comes out on top when the duo lock horns on March 03, 2024.

Can Deonna Purrazzo dethrone Timeless Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

