"I'd like to see them join up"- Konnan wants two former WWE Champions to form an alliance in AEW 

Konnan recently expressed his desire to see Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley form an alliance in AEW. The WCW veteran shared his thoughts on the match between Danielson and Moriarty, which went down on Dynamite last week.

The American Dragon returned to winning ways on Wednesday night after defeating Moriarty in a hard-hitting bout. The former WWE Superstar wanted to test whether The Apex of Combat was violent enough to hang with him in the ring. Lee Moriarty showed incredible resiliency and pushed Danielson to his limit.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan praised the two men for putting on a good match. However, the veteran thinks such match-ups are the reason behind the flagship show's inconsistency in ratings.

"I thought this was a good match, but I'm not interested in Moriarty, so I didn't care,'' said Konnan. ''This is not a TV match I want to see, and the ratings might be indicative of that, you know. I like the in-ring bro because you can tell that this guy writes his own promo. (...) I did like the in-ring. It's very interesting where is this gonna go. So I'm intrigued. They [Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley] might fight, and they join up somehow. I'd like to see them join up. That intrigues me." (2:32 onwards)

Konnan continued by saying that The American Dragon is on a "whole other level" right now and has earned his respect:

"Bryan has been incredible on the mic and in the ring. He's been on a whole other level dude. Bro this guy's been great. He knows his role. He's been great. Everything they've asked him to do he's done, and I have a lot of respect for him."

Did AEW star Bryan Danielson convince Jon Moxley to form an alliance with him?

Unfortunately, wrestling fans will have to wait a little longer to see a potential alliance between Mox and Danielson.

The former responded to Danielson's offer by saying that he doesn't side with anyone until he bleeds with them first.

At that point, it became abundantly clear that the two former WWE Superstars would collide, possibly at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

The rivalry between the two has been captivating thus far, and it will be interesting to see how it continues to involve leading up to their first-time-ever match in AEW.

Would you like to see Danielson and Moxley form an alliance? Sound off below!

