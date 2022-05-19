"Not been impressed with his run" - Wrestling legend on whether CM Punk as AEW World Champion will help boost the ratings 

Konnan recently discussed the potential of CM Punk as the next AEW World Champion.

At Double or Nothing 2022, "Hangman" Adam Page will defend his coveted prize against The Straight Edge Superstar. The two men will headline the pay-per-view on May 29th.

Punk and Page will be slugging it out for the first time in a squared circle. Hence, it has added an unpredictable element to the outcome of their title bout. Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that while he's a fan of The Voice of the Voiceless, the latter's run has been lackluster so far:

"I just get the vibe of, like, hey, he [Hangman Page] was here from the beginning, and we promised him, and we told them we were gonna give it to him sooner or later kinda like Scorpio Sky, and here it is. Punk, I'm not impressed with his run, and I'm a CM Punk fan," Konnan said. (1:05)

The WCW veteran further shared his belief that CM Punk winning the world title would not help bolster the flagship show's ratings.

Konnan, however, thinks if AEW puts the title around the 43-year-old star's waist, the company should book him against top-tier names like Moxley and Danielson:

"I don't think him getting the title is going to help ratings (..) If CM Punk is going to be defending the title against Daniel Garcia, Lee Moriarty, and all these upcoming guys, then don't put the title on him. He needs to put that title against guys that have names, you know, whether it's Bryan Danielson, whether it's Moxley, whether it's, you know, Adam Cole," he added. (1:23)

You can check out the entire episode of the podcast below:

Hangman Page will have an uphill task ahead of his blockbuster match against CM Punk.

Hangman Page has been undefeated in the singles division since winning the AEW World Championship from Kenny Omega at Full Gear last year.

Now, weeks before his title clash against Punk, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy will face a formidable opponent in Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Dynamite tonight.

The two men are technically sound in the ring, meaning fans can expect a pure barnburner contest. The company has also announced CM Punk as the guest commentator for this matchup.

It will be intriguing to find out what happens next in the rivalry between Punk and Page.

Do you think Punk as the AEW World Champion will move the needle for the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell