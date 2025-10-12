Konosuke Takeshita reveals how he asked female star to marry him

Konosuke Takeshita has been on a roll in professional wrestling as of late. Soon after winning the G1 Climax 2025, the Japanese superstar made his return to AEW to take things over in The Don Callis Family. However, amid all this chaos, Takeshita also announced his marriage.Taking to Instagram, The Alpha shared some beautiful pictures with his partner, Yuka Sakazaki, on May 27, 2025. The caption highlighted Takeshita’s journey and expressed gratitude to Sakazaki while announcing their marriage. Recently, he revealed how he asked Yuka to marry him.In The Alpha of G1: An NJPW Documentary, Takeshita recalled a night when he was drunk and asked Sakazaki how much she loved him. Without any hesitation, The Magical Girl replied that she loved him more than herself. Well, it was something that surprised the former AEW International Champion, leading him to suggest getting married.&quot;I was kinda drunk and I go 'do you love me?' Instantly, she says she does. So I say how much? And right away she says 'more than I love myself'. So then I just said 'We should get married'. I did not think anybody would ever say something like that to me.&quot; said TakeshitaThereafter, Takeshita eventually asked Sakazaki for her hand in marriage, and she said yes. Well, since then, the couple has shared a happy, supportive, and loving life.Konosuke Takeshita set to compete for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at WrestleDreamKonosuke Takeshita has been thriving in All Elite Wrestling. He competed for the AEW Unified Championship against Kazuchika Okada and Mascara Dorada at All Out. At the next pay-per-view of AEW, Takeshita will once again get a title shot, this time for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.Next week in St. Louis, Konosuke Takeshita will team up with his fellow Don Callis Family member, Kazuchika Okada, to take on Brodido for the tag titles. Okada and Takeshita have vowed to become the new champions. Hence, there is a significant hype for this showdown among the fans.However, since AEW is teasing tensions between The Rainmaker and The Alpha for several weeks, fans might likely witness an implosion between the two stars at WrestleDream. Well, with that said, it will be interesting to see how things will turn out for the Japanese superstar from here on.