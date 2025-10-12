  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Konosuke Takeshita reveals how he asked female star to marry him

Konosuke Takeshita reveals how he asked female star to marry him

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 12, 2025 15:17 GMT
Konosuke Takeshita
Konosuke Takeshita [Image via Takeshita's Instagram]

Konosuke Takeshita has been on a roll in professional wrestling as of late. Soon after winning the G1 Climax 2025, the Japanese superstar made his return to AEW to take things over in The Don Callis Family. However, amid all this chaos, Takeshita also announced his marriage.

Ad

Taking to Instagram, The Alpha shared some beautiful pictures with his partner, Yuka Sakazaki, on May 27, 2025. The caption highlighted Takeshita’s journey and expressed gratitude to Sakazaki while announcing their marriage. Recently, he revealed how he asked Yuka to marry him.

In The Alpha of G1: An NJPW Documentary, Takeshita recalled a night when he was drunk and asked Sakazaki how much she loved him. Without any hesitation, The Magical Girl replied that she loved him more than herself. Well, it was something that surprised the former AEW International Champion, leading him to suggest getting married.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I was kinda drunk and I go 'do you love me?' Instantly, she says she does. So I say how much? And right away she says 'more than I love myself'. So then I just said 'We should get married'. I did not think anybody would ever say something like that to me." said Takeshita
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Thereafter, Takeshita eventually asked Sakazaki for her hand in marriage, and she said yes. Well, since then, the couple has shared a happy, supportive, and loving life.

Konosuke Takeshita set to compete for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at WrestleDream

Konosuke Takeshita has been thriving in All Elite Wrestling. He competed for the AEW Unified Championship against Kazuchika Okada and Mascara Dorada at All Out. At the next pay-per-view of AEW, Takeshita will once again get a title shot, this time for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

Ad

Next week in St. Louis, Konosuke Takeshita will team up with his fellow Don Callis Family member, Kazuchika Okada, to take on Brodido for the tag titles. Okada and Takeshita have vowed to become the new champions. Hence, there is a significant hype for this showdown among the fans.

However, since AEW is teasing tensions between The Rainmaker and The Alpha for several weeks, fans might likely witness an implosion between the two stars at WrestleDream. Well, with that said, it will be interesting to see how things will turn out for the Japanese superstar from here on.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications