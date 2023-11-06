Konosuke Takeshita reveals why he chose to join AEW over WWE

AEW star Konosuke Takeshita has one of the brightest futures in wrestling when it comes to the younger generation making their names on a big stage, but why did he decide to sign with All Elite Wrestling over WWE?

Takeshita had made a handful of appearances for AEW during the Daily's Place era of the company in the COVID-19 pandemic but became a fan favorite during the summer of 2022 with his series of matches against the likes of Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, and Claudio Castagnoli.

The Japanese sensation was eventually signed to an AEW contract in November 2022, and during a recent interview with his former home promotion DDT, Konosuke Takeshita detailed why he chose All Elite Wrestling over WWE late last year.

"So the choice was WWE or AEW. At that time, there were not that many main male wrestlers in AEW, and moreover, there were no Japanese who wore the singles belt, except for women. I wanted to do something that no one else was doing. At that point, I wasn’t sure if AEW would become as huge as it is now, but it was still a choice I made. Then, over the next year or so, the number of wrestlers steadily increased, and I don’t think I would have had a chance if I had waited another year." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Expand Tweet

Takeshita admitted that once the COVID-19 pandemic had settled down, it was now or never when it came to his wrestling career and admitted that if it wasn't for AEW, he wouldn't be where he is now.

"It was all a matter of timing… When the Coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for Japanese professional wrestling to make its voice heard, I thought to myself, this is no good for me to be wrestling. I’ve been doing it for 10 years, so I’ve had enough. I went to the U.S. because I wanted to give it one last try, and I think that may have been my destiny. I wouldn’t be where I am today without AEW, which guided me, and DDT, which sent me here, so the best way for me to repay them would be to fight Chris Jericho." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Konosuke Takeshita will be in action against Chris Jericho in Japan

The reason why Konosuke Takeshita was speaking to his previous home promotion is because he will be returning there this month to take on Chris Jericho in a special singles match.

On November 12, the two men will square off at DDT's Ultimate Party at the legendary Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo in a match that will continue the ongoing rivalry between Jericho and the Don Callis Family, which Takeshita is a part of.

Expand Tweet

Konosuke Takeshita and Chris Jericho won't be the only outside names making appearances on November 12 as NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi will defend the Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship against Kazuki Hirata, while former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona will defend the DDT Universal Championship against MAO.

Are you a fan of Konosuke Takeshita? Let us know in the comments section below!

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here