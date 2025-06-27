Konosuke Takeshita set to compete in a major title match ahead of AEW All In

AEW's locker room is filled with immensely talented wrestlers. Many young prospects have the potential to be main event players and are invaluable assets for Tony Khan.

Former AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita is destined to be a future great. He is currently a member of the Don Callis family alongside manager Don Callis, Kyle Fletcher, Trent Beretta, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Mark Davis, Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, Hechicero, and Kazuchika Okada. Interestingly, The Alpha will challenge Bandido for the Ring of Honor World Title at Supercard of Honor.

"The challenge was made and is now OFFICIAL! @bandidowrestler puts the ROH World Championship on the line against the challenger @Takesoup at Supercard of Honor!" statement released via ROH's X/Twitter.

Supercard of Honor will take place on Friday, July 11, and will air on HonorClub. The event will also feature matches such as Athena vs. Thunder Rosa for the ROH Women's World Championship, Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther for the ROH Pure Championship, and more.

AEW star Bandido wants to sign with WWE someday

AEW star Bandido is one of the best luchadores of the modern era. He has been ROH World Champion for more than eighty days and is currently on his second reign. Interestingly, in a 2023 interview with SO CATCH by Hal 2, he revealed that he wants to join rival promotion WWE someday.

"At some point, I’d like to go to WWE. Not in this moment but I hope after, later. I was in WWE. They invited me to the Performance Center. They give me a Camaro for all my week to drive. That was amazing. I made good amigos. Chris Hero, I saw him in the Performance Center and now he’s really, really good to have friend," he said. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Hopefully, Bandido will not leave All Elite Wrestling anytime soon because Tony Khan is booking him well.

