Kris Statlander officially confirms her new name following AEW Dynamite

The AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander declared her new name in a post after this week's Dynamite. Statlander also shared some amazing pictures of herself with the title in her recent post.Kris Statalnder has been with All Elite Wrestling since the first year of the company in 2019. She also happens to be a former TBS Champion during her tenure. At all Out 2025, Statlander shocked everyone by capturing the AEW Women's World title from Toni Storm in a four-way match that also included Jamie Hayter and Thekla.She didn't make an appearance on this week's Dynamite: Title Tuesday. Nonetheless, Statlander took to her Instagram handle after the show to share some mesmerizing pictures of herself and also confirm her new name. She gave herself the following name in the caption:&quot;Cosmic Killer 💫🔪🌙🩸&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, the AEW Women's World Champion is set for a trios match for Collision this Saturday, where she will team with Toni Storm and Harley Cameron against the Triangle of Madness. Furthermore, Statlander will also defend her Women's World title against Storm at WrestleDream 2025.Kris Statlander on her AEW Women's World title winKris Statlander finally became the AEW Women's World Champion at All Out 2025 after six years in the company. Speaking on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Statlander revealed her thought process before winning the title:&quot;I was weirdly very calm that day. I don’t know why… I think I knew in myself that I had been preparing for this moment for so long that before I even stepped out there, I knew what I was ready to accomplish. I knew that it was my turn to take the throne, and I just felt so at peace knowing that I felt like I finally had reached my turn,&quot; Kris said.It remains to be seen if Kris Statlander manages to keep the AEW Women's World title after defending it against Toni Storm at WrestleDream 2025.