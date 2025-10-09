Kris Statlander reflects on becoming the AEW Women’s World Champion at All Out

At All Out 2025, Kris Statlander became the new AEW Women's World Champion by defeating previous champion &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla. This is The Galaxy's Greatest Alien's first-ever world title reign in the company, and it has got off to a quite good start. Kris Statlander signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019. She is one of the biggest names in the Tony Khan-led company, and it appears that she is going to win numerous titles throughout her career. The former TBS Champion recently appeared on Close Up with Renee Paquette. In this conversation, she reflected on becoming the new AEW Women’s World Champion at All Out. Statlander said that she felt calm on the day of the pay-per-view. She was aware that it was her turn to take the throne. &quot;I was weirdly very calm that day. I don’t know why… I think I knew in myself that I had been preparing for this moment for so long that before I even stepped out there, I knew what I was ready to accomplish. I knew that it was my turn to take the throne, and I just felt so at peace knowing that I felt like I finally had reached my turn,&quot; she said. Kris Statlander says that injuries made her the wrestler that she is today In the above conversation, Statlander stated that her injuries moulded her career and without them, she wouldn't have been the wrestler that she is today. &quot;I don’t think I would have been the wrestler that I am today had I not gone through those injuries. So I truly just feel like almost at peace knowing that this is where I’ve been the whole- where I was supposed to be the whole time.” she said. Kris Statlander is set to defend her title against Toni Storm at WrestleDream. Hopefully, this showdown will deliver.