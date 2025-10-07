Current AEW champion confirms major appearance outside the company

A top champion in AEW has caught attention online after confirming that she will be making an appearance at an event outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion.
That star is Kris Statlander, who surprised many by winning the AEW Women's World Title at All Out 2025 for the first time in her career in a four-way match against former champion Toni Storm, Thekla, and Jamie Hayter. The title win has been a long time coming for The Galaxy's Greatest Alien, who has been an integral part of the promotion's women's division for years. With that win, Statlander also became the first woman to hold both the TBS title and the Women's World title. Now, amid her successes, the 30-year-old is set to appear at a Zombie Hideout event for a meet & greet.
Statlander confirmed her appearance at the event by resharing Zombie Hideout's IG post on her Instagram stories, which is scheduled for this Saturday in Springfield, MA.
"This Saturday in MA," wrote Statlander
Check out Statlander's Instagram story below:
Kris Statlander on becoming AEW Women's World Champion
Following her title win at AEW All Out 2025, Kris Statlander was seen in an exclusive post by the promotion on their official X page, where she opened up about her win. In the video, the Galaxy's Greatest Alien mentions that she didn't think she'd win the title so soon.
“I mean, I never thought, well, not that I never thought I’d say that. I just didn’t expect it to happen so soon. But I can finally say that Kris Statlander is the AEW Women’s World Champion, and not only that, I am the only person ever to have ever been the TBS Champion and the Women’s World Champion," said Statlander [H/T Fightful]
You can check out the exclusive on X here.
Statlander will defend her Women's World title against former champion Toni Storm at WrestleDream 2025 later this month.
