Congratulations to AEW star Kris Statlander

Congratulations go out to the top AEW star Kris Statlander as she made history at the All Out 2025 pay-per-view. Statlander managed to achieve what no other woman in the company has achieved until now.At All Out 2025, Kris Statlander won the AEW Women's World Championship by winning a four-way match and ending Toni Storm's 200+ days reign. It was the first-ever Women's World title win for Statlander in her All Elite run since 2019. Back in 2023, Kris also won the TBS Championship during her tenure in the promotion.Therefore, Kris Statlander made history by becoming the first woman to win both the TBS and Women's World titles in All Elite Wrestling history. Although there have been four other TBS Champions aside from Statlander, none of them have won the Women's World Championship like Kris did at All Out 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSportskeeda congratulates Kris Statlander on being the first woman in All Elite Wrestling history to hold both the TBS title as well as the Women's World title.Kris Statlander on winning the AEW Women's World ChampionshipAfter she surprised everyone by winning the AEW Women's World title in a four-way match at All Out 2025, Kris Statlander expressed her happiness at becoming the new champion. Speaking on the post-show media scrum, Statlander stated the following about her title win:“It’s very surreal because like you said, I’m homegrown, I’ve been here since 2019. I’ve lost opportunities at this title a good amount of times that I was like, okay, maybe I slow my roll a little bit. And now five or six years later to be finally sitting here with this (title) is like one of the most insane things ever and I don’t really have a lot of words to describe it.&quot;Hereafter, fans will have to wait and see how Statlander's reign as the Women's World Champion goes.