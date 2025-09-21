Kris Statlander addresses AEW Women’s Championship win at All Out 2025

Kris Statlander shocked the world at AEW All Out after winning the Women's World Championship. Stat recently addressed her win at the pay-per-view.
Kris Statlander has been one of the most popular faces in All Elite Wrestling for years. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien had joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019 and has played a vital part in building up the women's division to the stature that it currently holds. However, during that journey, the 30-year-old never won the AEW Women's World Title. That changed at All Out last night when Statlander finally took home the championship that had previously eluded her by defeating former champion Toni Storm, Thekla, and Jamie Hayter in a four-way match for the title.
At the post-show media scrum after the pay-per-view, Statlander was asked about how it felt to win the championship, and she said she didn't have words to describe it.
“It’s very surreal because like you said, I’m homegrown, I’ve been here since 2019. I’ve lost opportunities at this title a good amount of times that I was like, okay, maybe I slow my roll a little bit. And now five or six years later to be finally sitting here with this (title) is like one of the most insane things ever and I don’t really have a lot of words to describe it,“ said Statlander [H/T : WON ]
Nyla Rose sends a message after Kris Statlander wins AEW Women's World Title
Shortly after her win, All Elite Wrestling took to X to share a video of her triumph at All Out. The video garnered a response from a former champion in Nyla Rose. The Native Beast reacted to the post with a popular GIF congratulating Kris Statlander.
Meanwhile, Nyla Rose was last seen on AEW TV in November 2024. It remains to be seen if she will ever return to the promotion.