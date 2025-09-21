Absent AEW star sends a message after Kris Statlander wins the Women’s World Championship at All Out

A major AEW star who is currently absent from programming has sent a message regarding Kris Statlander's Women's World Championship win at All Out.One of the most anticipated matches on the All Out 2025 card last night was the 4-way match for the Women's World Championship, where Toni Storm defended against Thekla, Jamie Hayter, and Kris Statlander. Ultimately, it was Stat who surprised the world by winning the title for the first time in her career. With that win, the Galaxy's Greatest Alien also became the first woman to have won both the World title and the TBS title in the company. Now, absent AEW star Nyla Rose has reacted to her win.Nyla Rose has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling programming for a while now, but amid her absence, she has been an active presence on social media. Shortly after Stat's victory, AEW shared a small snippet of her win on X. The Native Beast responded to that video with a popular GIF, congratulating her.Mercedes Mone reacts to Kris Statlander winning AEW Women's World ChampionshipAnother star who has acknowledged the new Women's World Champion, Kris Statalnder is Mercedes Mone. The CEO, who herself was in action at All Out against Riho, successfully defended her TBS title against the returning Japanese star at the pay-per-view. Taking to X, Mone responded to All Elite Wrestling's video of Statlander's win with the eye emoji, hinting at the fact that she will be going after Stat's title soon.You can check out Mone's post here.The last time Mercedes Mone challenged for the Women's World Title was at All In: Texas in July. That match also proved to be her only singles loss in Tony Khan's promotion so far. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan chooses her to be the immediate challenger to Statlander's gold.