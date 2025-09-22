  • home icon
"I never thought"- 2-time AEW champion opens about her historic win at All Out 2025

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 22, 2025 15:15 GMT
AEW All Out 2025 was held on September 20 in Canada [Image via allelitewrestling.com]
AEW All Out 2025 was held on September 20 in Canada [Image via allelitewrestling.com]

A top star put her name in the AEW history books after achieving a major win at All Out 2025. The star has now weighed in on her triumph.

Tony Khan marked another successful pay-per-view with All Out 2025, which came to us from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. One of the best matches on the card was the 4-way match for the Women's World Championship, where champion Toni Storm defended against Thekla, Jamie Hayter, and Kris Statlander. Ultimately, it was Statlander who shocked the world by pinning Storm to win her Women's World title for the very first time. With the win, Kris Statlander also made history in the Jacksonville-based promotion by becoming the only woman to have held both the Women's World Title and the TBS title.

Earlier today, All Elite Wrestling posted an exclusive on X in which The Galaxy's Greatest Alien opened up about her recent win, and here's what she said:

“I mean, I never thought, well, not that I never thought I’d say that. I just didn’t expect it to happen so soon. But I can finally say that Kris Statlander is the AEW Women’s World Champion, and not only that, I am the only person ever to have ever been the TBS Champion and the Women’s World Champion," [H/T Fightful]
Check out her comments in the video below:

Kris Statlander gave herself a new name after winning AEW Women's title

Shortly after winning the Women's World Title, Kris Statlander revealed a new name she had chosen for herself. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien posted a photo on Instagram with her new belt and a message that disclosed the name, which was "Straplander."

"Straplander. AEW women’s world champion.," Stat wrote.
You can check out her Instagram post here.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Statlander and who her next challenger will be.

Edited by Karan Raj
