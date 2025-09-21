  • home icon
  Kris Statlander officially confirms her new name following AEW Women's Championship win

Kris Statlander officially confirms her new name following AEW Women’s Championship win

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 21, 2025 14:03 GMT
Kris Statlander during her entrace at AEW All Out [Image via allelitewrestling.com]
Kris Statlander during her entrace at AEW All Out [Image via allelitewrestling.com]

Kris Statlander has revealed a new name after winning the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out.

Toni Storm defended her Women's World Championship in a blockbuster 4-way match against Jamie Hayter, Thekla, and Kris Statlander at All Out. As expected, the match featured multiple near falls and eye-catching spots with all four women giving it their all. Towards the end of the match, Thekla speared Hayter out of the ring, leaving Toni face-to-face with Statlander. However, suddenly, the Galaxy's Greatest Alien pinned the "Timeless" one with a seatbelt rollup and became the new Women's Champion. The result shocked both the crowd and Storm, who was visibly shaken after the match.

Shortly after, Statlander took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the title, along with a caption that revealed a new name, "Straplander," that she had given herself.

"Straplander. AEW women’s world champion. #aewallout," wrote Stat

Mercedes Mone teases going after Kris Statlander's AEW Women's World Champion

While on one hand, Kris Statlander was fulfilling her dreams of finally becoming a World Champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion, her colleague/rival Mercedes Mone marked another display of her brilliance after successfully defending her TBS title against the recently returned Riho at All Out. Now, the CEO has hinted at coming after Statlander's championship.

Shortly after Stat's win at All Out, All Elite Wrestling posted a short snippet of her win from the pay-per-view on X. The post garnered a response from Mone, who reacted with the eye emoji, hinting at her interest in going after Stat's gold in the future.

Check out Mone's reaction here.

Mercedes Mone currently holds nine championship belts, and adding the Women's Championship will definitely be on her bucket list. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan selects her to be the immediate challenger to Kris Statlander's title.

Edited by Karan Raj
