Veteran explains why 'Timeless' Toni Storm could leave AEW in the future (Exclusive)

'Timeless' Toni Storm is one of the biggest stars in AEW currently. She joined the promotion in 2022, following a lackluster main roster run with WWE, and has since gone on to become one of the biggest stars on the roster. She is a former four-time AEW Women's World Champion in the company.

The Timeless one has stated in the past that she's an AEW lifer, explaining that she's basically signed to the company for life. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter recently explained a possible scenario that might see Toni Storm jump ship and return to WWE.

Apter was talking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he said that Toni might go back to WWE if things don't work in her favor in AEW sometime in the future. He explained how dynamic things are in wrestling, just like any other sport.

"She [Toni Storm] might say it, but at the right time, if things years from now don't flourish as well as they could in AEW and WWE wants to bring her in. It's just like going to another league in any sport, you know. You're always open, you sign the contract when your contract expires, and the other company wants to hire you, by all means, go." Apter said.

Toni Storm has had a very successful career in the Jacksonville-based promotion since joining. She became the AEW Women's World Champion shortly after joining and has had multiple long-term reigns with the belt.

Her third reign with the belt, which lasted 281 days, is the third-longest one in the history of the championship. She recently lost the title to Kris Statlander in a four-way match at All Out 2025, ending her fourth reign at 217 days.

