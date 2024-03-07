Kris Statlander says she hates male AEW star

AEW star Kris Statlander recently revealed her hatred for a fellow male All Elite star.

The star in question is none other than the high-flyer Serpentico, who is mainly featured at the company's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. The star is mostly used as an enhancement talent in the promotion. During his time in AEW, he lost a lot of matches in Dark in order to put over other talent.

Serpentico often goes back and forth on X/Twitter with fellow AEW stars, and it seems like he has made a new enemy in former TBS Champion Kris Statlander.

On X, Kris Statlander replied to a post made by John Silver. Seeing the opportunity, the masked wrestler took a shot at the former TBS champion. Statlander had enough of Serpentico and, in a playful banter, ordered Nyla Rose to get him and revealed that she hates the male star:

"Hmmm [Nyla Rose] get him I hate him"

Expand Tweet

AEW star Kris Statlander discusses her major character change in professional wrestling

AEW star Kris Statlander debuted for the Jacksonville-based promotion in November 2019 and played a supernatural gimmick. She was nicknamed as Galaxy's Greatest Alien but slowly transitioned into a serious character in All Elite Wrestling. During an interview with the DS Shin on Ring the Belle, the former TBS Women's Champion opened up about changing her gimmick:

"I feel like it’s a very 50/50 split with how people feel about that [alien persona]. I get that [It went well with the athleticism I displayed]. I felt like doing the alien thing, it gave people a better look into me as a person, and it’s not to be like, 'Oh, I’m an alien,' but I’m just — I know I’m a little bit of an awkward person, I’m a little bit different, and sometimes the things that I do are unique, and I felt like that was kind of just an easy way to show what I am as an easy, like, oh, yeah, alien, different, makes sense. I don’t know," Kris Statlander said.

She stated that people didn't take her alien gimmick seriously, so a transition into her current character was needed:

"I know some people, a lot of people didn’t take that seriously, and they never thought that it would be world champion material, and it might’ve been, but I just felt like it was time for me to try and grow. Not just as a person, as a performer, and just try something different. I mean, it did bring me to this. I don’t wanna say it was a mistake. Maybe it was time for something new," Statlander said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

At last year's Double or Nothing PPV event, Kris Statlander defeated Jade Cargill to become the TBS Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see if she wins the AEW Women's World Title in the future.

Did you enjoy Kris Statlander's previous gimmick? Sound off using the discuss button.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE