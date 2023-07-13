Kurt Angle admits it was 'almost impossible ' to turn AEW star heel

Kurt Angle recently shared on his podcast how it was 'almost impossible ' to turn this fan-favorite AEW star into a heel.

In his illustrious wrestling career, Kurt Angle has held World Championships in various promotions like WWE and TNA and has even won an Olympic gold medal. During his time in TNA, Kurt Angle was part of a heel stable called 'Main Event Mafia' that also included stars like Sting, Kurt Angle, Booker T, Kevin Nash, Christian Cage, and Scott Steiner as its member.

During his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, he admitted that it was 'almost impossible' to turn current AEW star Sting into a heel.

According to him, Sting mostly played a babyface during his career, and it was hard for Sting to be a heel. Although Sting took to the role of heel pretty well, he was still uncomfortable as he had never done this before. The fans always loved him:

“I don’t think of Sting as a heel. It just doesn’t happen. He was such a babyface his whole entire career. I don’t even know if he turned heel in WCW, not what I can remember. It was really difficult for Sting to do this. He took to it pretty well, but I know that he was uncomfortable because he’s never done it before, and he was always a babyface, and the people always adored him, the fans loved him, so it was a little difficult, I’d imagine, for Sting to do this," Angle said. (H/T : Fightful)

He further added that when the Main Event Mafia came out as a group, they were booed by the fans. But whenever Sting came out alone, he was still cheered:

“It was almost impossible [laughs]. Whenever he would come out alone, they were cheering him. When we all came out as a group, they booed us somewhat. But Sting, it’s just almost impossible to make him a heel," Angle said.

Sting is presently signed up with AEW, where he performs frequently with Darby Allin as his partner.

Sting was recently criticized for endangering his well-being by performing a dangerous spot on AEW Dynamite

During a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting teamed up with Darby Allin to take on the team of Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

During the match, he performed a horrific spot, which invited criticism. With Sammy Guevara lying on the announce table, Sting jumped off a ladder from inside the ring to the announce table and barely made it to Guevara.

The spot was dangerously executed and could have caused an injury to the veteran. Although he made Chris Jericho tap out to win the match for his team, the match garnered some negative reactions due to that ladder spot.

Most of the criticism came because Sting is way past his prime and is less agile than his peak years. By performing such risky moves, he might endanger himself and his colleagues.

Do you think Sting sticks out as a Heel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes