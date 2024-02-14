“Kurt Angle is ALL Elite coming soon,” “One more retirement match” - Fans make request to WWE Icon after his latest post

Kurt Angle is in the headlines again. After decades of impressing fans with his acting, comedy, and wrestling skills, Angle has been away from the spotlight for a while. He is currently signed with WWE on a Legends deal. However, the Hall of Famer grabbed social media's attention with an AEW wrestler praising him.

That wrestler is none other than Kenny Omega, who did so during a recent media interaction. Kenny's praise for Kurt quickly made its way online, and soon, the post caught Angle's attention:

“I don’t study myself when I want to learn, I study Kurt. He’s the best for a reason. Id take the L but it’d be a heck of match,” Kenny Omega has said.

To that, Kurt Angle had a heart-warming reply:

"Thank you Kenny. The feeling is mutual!!" Kurt Angle replied.

This caught the attention of wrestling fans, and some of them saw this as a hint that Angle could soon join AEW.

Check out the reactions:

Looks like the two veteran wrestlers have several fans who are looking forward to them getting into a feud.

AEW has had several WWE wrestlers on their roster for a while. While Tony Khan has signed up formidable veterans like Sting, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Christian, and Adam Copeland (FKA Edge), even younger stars who have had stints in WWE and NXT, like Toni Storm, Swerve Strickland, Adam Cole, Saraya, and more, are part of the roster.

Some of these signings have been more controversial than others. For example, when Ric Flair signed with AEW and was brought in as a 'gift' for Sting, the angle raised questions about whether The Nature Boy was physically fit to have a match in the ring.

Kurt Angle had reacted to Adam Copeland's AEW debut

Adam Copeland surprised the wrestling fraternity with his rockstar entry and debut in AEW at WrestleDream last year. While several fans did comment on it, Kurt Angle took to his social account to reminisce about the short time that Copeland, Christian, and himself were part of a stable in WWE, TeamECK.

The team originally comprised The Rated-R Superstar, Christian, Rhyno, and The Wrestling Machine and was active for only one year, from 2000 to 2001. The stable was active during the WCW & ECW invasion of WWE.

"Glad to see @EdgeRatedR reunite with his brother @Christian4Peepsin AEW. Kick a** boys! #neverforgetTeamECK (EdgeChristianKurt)" Angle posted.

View the uncensored post here.

Angle would, of course, be a great addition to the All Elite roster, given his stature in the industry and his skills.

What do you think? Should Angle make an AEW appearance? Let us know in the comments section below.