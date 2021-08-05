Kurt Angle demands an insane amount to wrestle AEW Champion Kenny Omega 

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently revealed that being paid a staggering $10 Million is the only way to lure him out of retirement for a match against AEW Champion Kenny Omega.

Kurt Angle, one of the most decored wrestlers in the business, retired from wrestling after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Though he has wrestled many legends in his illustrious career, there are many other prospective matches for Angle which have unfortunately remained a dream for fans.

One such clash is with current AEW Champion Kenny Omega. Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the former Olympic gold medallist brought out the topic of wrestling The Cleaner.

Kurt Angle bluntly stated that he would step back into the squared circle to collide with the AEW Champion, given he's paid $10 Million for the match. Angle also claimed that he would willingly lose to Omega if he receives the quoted amount.

"If they paid me $10 million, I would do one more match. I'll wrestle Kenny for $10 million. I'll get my a** kicked."

It's clear Kurt Angle was merely joking about the offer, as he has been vocal about not wanting to get back into the ring again at this stage of his life.

Kurt Angle recently spoke about rejecting AEW's offer

In a recent interview, Kurt Angle revealed that AEW tried to bring him for a "run" in the company and that he was "flattered" by Tony Khan's offer. However, Angle stated that he turned down AEW's contract since he was physically beaten up and didn't want to put his body at risk anymore.

Apart from that, IMPACT Wrestling also came up with an offer, which Kurt Angle disclosed he didn't even consider, despite his rich history with the company.

