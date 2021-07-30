Kurt Angle reveals he declined AEW's offer after retirement from WWE

Kurt Angle recently made an interesting revelation about AEW offering him a contract after he hung up his wrestling boots in WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 35, where he lost a singles match to Baron Corbin. Soon after, Kurt Angle transitioned to a backstage role in the company until his departure in April 2020, owing to WWE's cost-cutting measures stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Fightful Select in a soon-to-be-released interview, the former 6-time WWE Champion revealed that he had offers from both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling on the table.

Kurt Angle disclosed that AEW tried to bring him for a 'run' in the company and that he was 'flattered' by the offer. However, according to Angle, he turned down the offer to join AEW since he was physically beaten up.

Apart from that, Kurt Angle also revealed that an IMPACT Wrestling official contacted him for a "one-shot deal" with the promotion. Angle further stated that he never seriously considered the offer despite his fondness for the company, where he's a six-time IMPACT Wrestling World Champion.

While it's understandable why Kurt Angle declined to join AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, the list of dream matches he could have wrestled in both companies is seemingly endless.

AEW has brought several veterans under their umbrella this year

Although Kurt Angle turned down Tony Khan's offer to join AEW, the promotion did manage to bring many other veterans under their banner in 2021 alone. In February, Paul Wight joined AEW as a broadcaster and an in-ring talent.

CM Punk vs. Daniel Bryan in AEW would be special. pic.twitter.com/IONuDE9ckn — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) July 23, 2021

Soon after, Christian Cage also made his debut at AEW Revolution, followed by Mark Henry's debut at Double or Nothing in May. However, the rumored debuts of Daniel Bryan and CM Punk could prove to be the biggest game-changing signings in AEW's history, with recent reports all but confirming their imminent arrival.

Do you think Kurt Angle should have inked a deal with AEW or IMPACT Wrestling after his WWE retirement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush