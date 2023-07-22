Kurt Angle explains why WWE veteran would not have been a good fit for iconic faction

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently gave his thoughts on how a WWE veteran would not have been a good fit in an iconic faction.

Kurt Angle is one of the greatest superstars in professional wrestling and had a notable run in WWE. However, his TNA/IMPACT Wrestling run was also impressive, as Angle had many great matches in the company.

In 2009, Angle was a part of the faction known as Main Event Mafia in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking on his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, The veteran talked about how Jeff Jarrett would not have been a good member of the faction, and It would have been a bad move as Jarrett was the owner of the company in 2009.

“No, I don’t think so. I mean, it all depends; Jeff would’ve been a good member of the mafia, don’t get me wrong. Jeff is a great heel. But at this point in time, him being the owner of the company, it would’ve kind of been like, the mafia would be unstoppable, like, period. Right. Having the owner of the company on your side, you know that that’s a bit too much.” (H/T PWMania)

Kurt Angle expresses disappointment in match with WWE Legend

Kurt Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. The Olympic Gold Medalist has had classic matches for the company. However, he never got to wrestle another legend in his prime.

The legend is Mick Foley, who surprisingly had never gone toe to toe against Kurt Angle until the two stars got to IMPACT Wrestling in 2009.

Speaking on his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle recalled stepping into the ring with Mick Foley and disclosed that he wasn't happy with how it turned out.

"If I was 100% healthy, I could have made the match look a lot better," Angle said. He added, "I wish Mick and I could have wrestled in our prime. At this point in time, Mick was a little bit past his prime."

