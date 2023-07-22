54-year-old WWE veteran should step out of retirement for the first time in over four years to challenge Gunther

Gunther has become a staple on WWE RAW after getting drafted to the red brand during the annual Draft. The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the Modern Era has established himself as one of the biggest heels on the brand alongside his crew.

Last year, The Ring General made his way to the main roster and quickly rose to the top. He defeated Ricochet, won the Intercontinental Championship, and dominated the brand as the workhorse champion for over a year before making his way to Monday Night RAW.

Gunther has almost defeated many members of the roster on both brands and successfully restored the prestige of the Intercontinental Championship for generations to come. The Ring General has a gigantic challenge at the Biggest Party of The Summer when he faces Drew McIntyre.

While the Scottish Warrior is a threat to the star, many believe the champion will walk out of the show with the title. It will be best if Kurt Angle steps out of retirement for the first time in over four years and challenges Gunther for a final match in WWE.

Why should Kurt Angle step out of retirement for a match with Gunther in WWE?

In 2019, Kurt Angle was in one of the worst feuds of his career with Constable Corbin on Monday Night RAW. The former WWE Champion feuded with Corbin for months, and the two stars decided to settle it inside the squared circle at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Unfortunately, the match did not impress the WWE Universe, and Kurt Angle announced his retirement from professional wrestling with that as his final match. Meanwhile, WWE did not utilize the rub given to Baron Corbin by Angle as he returned to his losing ways after retiring the veteran.

Kurt Angle should step out of retirement for a massive match against one of the most dominant champions in the company's history. A match between Angle and The Ring General will be remembered for ages, and it could change the Olympic Gold Medalist's retirement from WrestleMania 35.

Meanwhile, Gunther will also have another fantastic match to his list as champion, and Angle can get a proper send-off which he should have deservingly got in terms of match quality for his final match for the company.

Do you want to see Kurt Angle vs Gunther? Sound off in the comment section below.

