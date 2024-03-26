Kurt Angle gets termed "GOAT" by AEW star

An AEW star has called Kurt Angle the GOAT, which means greatest of all time.

Captain Shawn Dean of The Infantry is a professional wrestler who has made a name for himself in AEW and ROH. He recently competed on an episode of AEW Collision and even defeated The House of Black in tag team action.

Recently, Shawn Dean took to social media to react to an entertaining video of Kurt Angle and his daughter. He even called the Olympic Gold Medallist as the GOAT:

"Aye man…the GOAT"

Angle is widely regarded as one of the best WWE Superstars of all time. Aside from being a ruthless personality in the ring, Angle was also known for his comic timing, which made for some hilarious moments backstage. This video with his daughter is a perfect example of Kurt's humorous side.

Kenny Omega was all praise for Kurt Angle

Kenny Omega is one of the best wrestlers in the world who was able to deliver spectacular matches on a whim. Sadly for fans, Omega is out of action from the ring due to diverticulitis.

However, he still manages to keep in touch with his fans through his livestreams. During a recent livestream, Omega was all praise for Angle:

"I do think that Kurt Angle is the greatest... I can't even say just in-ring... For me he's just, he's the most complete wrestler of all time. He's my favorite. He's my go to guy to study, for me. Being an atheletic guy that wants to... be able to mesh well and compliment every wrestling style. Anyone who's familair with me, I'm not afraid to embrass myself or do silly things and that's what I love a lot about what Kurt did on TV," said Omega.

It remains to be seen when Omega will be able to make his return to a wrestling ring after he has fully recovered.

