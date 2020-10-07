Kurt Angle officially confirmed for a big appearance

Kurt Angle has been officially announced for Chris Jericho's 'Rock N' Wrestling Rager at Sea.' Chris Jericho's cruise will sail from Miami to the Grand Bahama Island between 21st and 25th October in 2021. The cruise was originally scheduled to sail from February 1 to February 5, 2021. However, the date was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's the announcement as revealed on Twitter:

One of the all time greats to ever step foot into the ring, @RealKurtAngle is an Olympic Gold Medal winner, multiple time World Champion, and has been inducted into both the TNA and WWE Halls of Fame. We are honored to have him join the Rager at Sea!

One of the all time greats to ever step foot into the ring, @RealKurtAngle is an Olympic Gold Medal winner, multiple time World Champion, and has been inducted into both the TNA and WWE Halls of Fame. We are honored to have him join the Rager at Sea! #jerichocruise pic.twitter.com/qKuqslVqwF — Chris Jericho Cruise (@jericho_cruise) October 6, 2020

In addition to Kurt Angle, the list of special guests also include Ted Dibiase Sr., Bully Ray, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and Dean Malenko.

Former WWE Women's Champion Candice Malenko will be the guest cruise director while Brad Williams will be the official cruise host. Fozzy, Stryper, Crobot, Rubix Kube, Kick Axe, and The Vaudettes as the musical acts that have been announced so far.

More additions are expected to be made to the existing lineup.

Where is Kurt Angle?

Advertisement

Kurt Angle was released from the WWE in April as part of the company's budget cut operation. The Olympic Gold Medalist has since not signed with any other promotion.

The WWE Hall of Famer returned for a surprising appearance in May as the special guest referee in the Steel Cage Match between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle.

He made another appearance at the end of May to introduce Matt Riddle as the newest edition of SmackDown. Angle was offered the role to become the manager of The Original Bro. However, the former WWE Champion refused the proposal as he intended to focus on his health.

Kurt Angle has also devoted his energy to his nutrition business while also spending some quality time with his family.

With All Elite Wrestling set to air a live episode from the cruise, could the promotion be tempted to use Kurt Angle for a potential on-screen appearance?