Kurt Angle reveals details of multiple offers made by AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently provided some intriguing details about the offers he received from AEW and why he decided to turn them down.

Angle retired from wrestling at WrestleMania 35 and took up a backstage role with Vince McMahon's company. He was released by WWE in April 2020 owing to the budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

After his WWE release, Angle was constantly linked with a move to AEW. However, nothing came of these rumors.

In a recent chat with WrestlingInc, Kurt Angle revealed that he received as many as three offers from AEW, though he turned them all down for personal reasons. Furthermore, Angle stated Tony Khan has been very generous to him and that he respects the AEW President for trusting in his abilities.

The WWE Hall of Famer disclosed that the first offer made by AEW required him to wrestle several matches, while the second one was only for three bouts. The third contract, however, was for a non-wrestling on-camera personality role.

“Yes, they offered me a couple of different contracts. I turned it down for personal reasons, but Tony Khan’s been really nice to me, very generous, and I really appreciate his interest in having me there. But at this particular time, I can’t do it. “The first offer, they wanted me to have many matches,” Angle said. “The next offer, I think, was three matches, and then one was just an on-camera personality, no wrestling.”

Kurt Angle demanded an insane amount to wrestle Kenny Omega in AEW

A few weeks back, Kurt Angle stated that he would be willing to step back into the squared circle for AEW but under one condition. He revealed that if the promotion paid him $10 Million, he would gladly compete against AEW Champion Kenny Omega and even put over the Best Bout Machine.

However, it's worth noting that Angle mentioned this in passing and was probably joking since he has been vocal about being physically beaten and not interested in wrestling again.

