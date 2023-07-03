Kurt Angle says AEW star deserved to be a WWE Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently shared his thoughts on the career path of fellow wrestler and current AEW star Samoa Joe.

The two men faced each other numerous times during their time in IMPACT Wrestling. Both had a strong rivalry, providing fans with some of the most memorable matches in the company's history. Angle was the man who finally ended Joe's remarkable eighteen-month undefeated streak in the promotion.

During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle talked about how Samoa Joe was initially used effectively in IMPACT Wrestling.

"Joe, he got utilized properly in TNA at the beginning. Until he lost his undefeated streak against me, his value dropped dramatically. They've never really picked back up and brought Joe back to the level he was when he was undefeated," Angle said.

Furthermore, he talked about his run in WWE and why Joe deserved to be the WWE Champion.

"I think that WWE could have done more with him. They did do some, they did a lot, but I know they could have done more. He was that talented. I'm not sure if it had to do with his look. I love his look. I think that everybody should be different; big, tall, short, wide. Doesn't matter. I don't know if it had to do with his look, but Samoa Joe was so talented. He deserved to be a WWE Champion, he really did. Probably and that's not me blowing smoke, that's me being honest." [H/T - Fightful]

Kurt Angle talks about his time working with AEW star Samoa Joe

Kurt Angle reminisced about his experiences working with various current WWE and AEW stars. While he had memorable matches and feuds against wrestlers like AJ Styles, Sting, and Bobby Lashley, none were as fierce opponents to the Hall of Famer as Samoa Joe.

Speaking on the same episode of the podcast, Kurt Angle recalled his incredible chemistry with the AEW star.

"Joe and I had the best chemistry. We always threw our two cents worth in, and we were always agreeable. I mean, if there was an idea that Joe liked, I liked it, too. If there's an idea that I liked, Joe liked it, too. We were more compatible than any other wrestlers, even more than AJ Styles and myself. Joe and I, it was almost like we were Frick and Frack like we were related. You know, like we were twins because we thought the same way. We both had the same ideas, the same concepts," Angle said.

Currently, Joe holds the ROH World Television Championship and is set to face CM Punk in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament on July 8 at AEW Collision.

