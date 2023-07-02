CM Punk wants popular move banned for blockbuster rematch against Samoa Joe on AEW Collision

CM Punk is no stranger to wanting things in his favor. Punk's career has been full of controversies as The Second City Saint has an odd proposition for his next match in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The current ROH TV Champion, Samoa Joe, defeated Roderick Strong to advance to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Joe will now face his long-term rival, CM Punk.

Punk and Joe have put on incredible matches in the past, dating back to their Ring of Honor days. The fans have been buzzing over the blockbuster rematch yet to happen on next week's AEW Collision.

However, The former AEW World Champion has no interest in taking any chops from Samoa Joe, as Punk put up an Instagram story in which he proposed an odd stipulation for his next match:

"Wheoever wins, the match with me will be contested under moosejaw SK ‘No Chops’ rule." said Punk.

Rick Morton thinks CM Punk is "one of the greatest talents" in pro wrestling

Rick Morton believes CM Punk is one of the greatest talents in professional wrestling.

A couple of months ago, Morton shared a photo with Punk. Rick Morton ran into Punk backstage at an IMPACT Wrestling taping which happened to be in the hometown of The Straight Edge Superstar.

During an interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Rick Morton opened up about his relationship with the former AEW World Champion and said that the two get along really well.

“I was in Chicago for IMPACT [Wrestling] and which you know, that’s where CM Punk’s from. CM is a friend of mine and he’d just come down to see all the boys. Yes, I get along with him great," Ricky Morton said. [From 01:26 to 01:37]

The WWE Hall of Famer also claimed that the Best in the World was a great value to the professional wrestling business.

"You know, Bill understand me, I give credit where credit’s due. I think CM Punk is a great… he’s a great credit to our business. Especially, in nowadays business. Some people might not agree with me, but I’m not here to win a contest or nothing. That’s just my opinion. You know me Bill, I’ve been around this business all my life and I watch things. It is not because that he is a friend of mine. It’s just because I think he’s one of the greatest talents that is out there in the sport today.” [From 01:38 to 02:09]

Punk is set to renew his rivalry with Samoa Joe on next week's AEW Collision. Let us know in the comments below your pick to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

