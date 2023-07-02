Ricky Morton thinks 5-time WWE World Champion is "one of the greatest talents" in pro wrestling (Exclusive)

Ricky Morton is convinced that a five-time WWE World Champion is one of the 'greatest' talents in pro wrestling. The star is none other than CM Punk.

A couple of months ago, Morton shared a photo with the self-proclaimed Best in the World. The two ran into each other backstage at an IMPACT Wrestling taping. The show took place in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

During a recent interview with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Ricky Morton opened up about the photo and his relationship with CM Punk. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that he was good friends with Punk and they get along well.

“I was in Chicago for IMPACT [Wrestling] and which you know, that’s where CM Punk’s from. CM is a friend of mine and he’d just come down to see all the boys. Yes, I get along with him great," Ricky Morton said. [01:26 - 01:37]

The wrestling veteran also claimed that CM Punk was of great value to the pro wrestling business.

"You know, Bill understand me, I give credit where credit’s due. I think CM Punk is a great… he’s a great credit to our business. Especially, in nowadays business. Some people might not agree with me, but I’m not here to win a contest or nothing. That’s just my opinion. You know me Bill, I’ve been around this business all my life and I watch things. It is not because that he is a friend of mine. It’s just because I think he’s one of the greatest talents that is out there in the sport today.” [01:38 - 02:09]

CM Punk is set to renew his rivalry with former WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe

Last week at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, CM Punk advanced to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament by defeating Satoshi Kojima in the quarter-finals.

Earlier tonight on AEW Collision, Samoa Joe wrestled Roderick Strong in the quarter-finals. The two stars went to war with each other. After a hard-fought battle, Joe managed to lock in the Coquina Clutch, and Strong passed out. Thus resulting in Joe's hands being raised in victory.

The Samoan Submission Machine advanced to the semi-finals and will be wrestling The Second City Saint.

The two former WWE Superstars will be renewing their rivalry from Ring of Honor back in 2005.

On the debut episode of Collision, Punk and Joe competed against each other in trios competition.

