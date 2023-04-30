Photo: CM Punk spotted with WWE Hall of Famer amid rumors of AEW return

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has once again got people excited at the thought of his return. He was recently spotted in the company of a number of wrestlers, including a WWE Hall of Famer.

Punk was recently seen backstage on the April 24th edition of WWE Raw, which took place at the Allstate Arena in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. But that wasn't the only show that he attended.

The "Straight Edge Superstar" was seen backstage at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling tapings, which also took place in Chicago, where he managed to grab pictures with Matt Cardona, Jordynne Grace, and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton.

Ricky Morton @RealRickyMorton



What a great time this weekend.



Genuinely love what I get to do and be apart of, which is my passion, Professional Wrestling. So great to see my friend, @CMPunk 🤟🏼What a great time this weekend.Genuinely love what I get to do and be apart of, which is my passion, Professional Wrestling. So great to see my friend, @CMPunk 🤟🏼What a great time this weekend.Genuinely love what I get to do and be apart of, which is my passion, Professional Wrestling. https://t.co/5WtJ9UGkZN

"So great to see my friend, @CMPunk. What a great time this weekend. Geuninely love what I get to do and be apart of, which is my passion, Professional Wrestling." tweeted @RealRickyMorton

Punk was in attendance to support Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi in WWE, who made her in-ring debut for the company on the show. The former AEW World Champion does have history with Impact Wrestling, as he worked for them sporadically between 2002 and 2004, when it was known as Total Nonstop Action.

CM Punk looks set to return to AEW very soon

At this point, it seems that CM Punk is paying a visit to every wrestling company except the one that he is contracted to. However, that looks set to change in the coming weeks if reports are to be believed.

It has been speculated that Punk will make his grand return to AEW on the June 17th show at the United Center in Chicago, which is also set to be the premiere of All Elite Wrestling's new primetime show "Collision."

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager WON: The AEW Collision debut on June 17 from the United Center in Chicago, which would be the return of CM Punk along with what is expected to be "either another major name debut or return".



Very interesting. WON: The AEW Collision debut on June 17 from the United Center in Chicago, which would be the return of CM Punk along with what is expected to be "either another major name debut or return".Very interesting. https://t.co/8R8skmrJrJ

Not only is Punk set to appear, but a recent report has claimed that there will also be a big debut or a return to the show, with names like Mercedes Moné, Goldberg and Kota Ibushi all being thrown around as potential surprises.

Are you looking forward to CM Punk's AEW return? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes