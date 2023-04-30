Photo: 27-year-old star shares a backstage picture with CM Punk

A popular wrestler shared a backstage photo with former WWE Champion CM Punk. The star in question was Jordynne Grace.

The 27-year-old star is an IMPACT Wrestling veteran. She has held multiple championships in the promotion, including the Knockouts World and Tag Team Championships.

It was recently reported that the self-proclaimed Best in the World was backstage at the latest IMPACT Wrestling tapings. The show is being taped in Chicago at the Cicero Stadium.

Jordynne Grace seems to have confirmed the reports as she shared a picture with CM Punk backstage via Twitter.

"Never know who’s gonna show up @IMPACTWRESTLING💪🏼 @CMPunk," Jordynne Grace tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

The self-proclaimed Best in the World has been showing at several tapings recently. This past Monday, Punk showed up at WWE RAW, which was also taking place from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

It was later reported that Punk was at the Red Brand to make a truce with The Miz. Shortly after he arrived, he was requested to leave the premises.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell weighed in on CM Punk showing up on RAW

During the most recent episode of the Story Time podcast, Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the Second City Saint showing up backstage during WWE RAW. He believes that Vince McMahon made the right call to ensure Punk left the meeting early.

"Good call by Vince [McMahon]. He has to tell him to leave because now you get into the legal area, talking to him and the longer he hangs around. I would like to be a fly on the wall when Tony Khan hears this stuff. 'Wait a minute, he was backstage at RAW? What the f**k?’—but I think the CM Punk thing gets more interesting every time I hear something about it," Dutch Mantell said.

While speaking on the same podcast, Mantell also mentioned that the only promotion that needed Punk was AEW as they have major shows coming up. He also mentioned that since the former WWE Champion was still showing up backstage for other promotions, he is in the 'driver's seat'.

