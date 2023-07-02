WWE star references CM Punk at Money in the Bank? What you might have missed! 

Money in the Bank is always an exciting and unpredictable event, but did anybody expect WWE to allude to the two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk? That's right, even Punk's former promotion seemingly can't help themselves from getting in on Punk's star power.

The Men's Money in the Bank ladder match kicked off the PLE today, as seven WWE Superstars battled for a chance for the highly sought-after prize. Everyone brought out their best for what was an incredible match, but who expected to see the GTS?

Shinsuke Nakamura caught fan-favorite LA Knight with CM Punk's signature move, immediately following with a DDT. It wasn't the best execution, with some fans claiming it was a botch on social media.

Was this a nod to CM Punk? It could also have been a wink to NJPW's Kenta, who is credited with creating the move. Regardless, Nakamura and WWE had to know that moment was going to get fans talking on social media.

CM Punk is a two-time Money in the Bank winner

It's fitting that a WWE Superstar would use one of CM Punk's moves at Money in the Bank. Many of his highlights with the promotion stem from the match. The Voice of the Voiceless captured the MITB briefcase in back-to-back years, which has yet to be duplicated.

At WrestleMania XXIV, Punk won the briefcase in the fourth installment of the stipulation, cashing in on Edge 92 days later for the World Heavyweight Championship. At WrestleMania XXV, Punk again secured the briefcase. This time he held onto it for 63 days, before he cashed in on Jeff Hardy, starting one of his best WWE rivalries.

Money in the Bank, both the match and event, is closely tied to the former WWE Champion, even if the promotion would rather that not be the case. Not only is he a two-time winner, but Punk's biggest match of his career took place at MITB 2011.

That year, CM Punk defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship. The night Punk blew a kiss to Vince McMahon and the WWE Universe after promising to leave the promotion with the gold. Twelve years later and it's still the most talked about moment in MITB history.

