Kurt Angle thinks AEW star is the greatest wrestler of all time

Kurt Angle just called a top AEW star, the greatest wrestler of all time, during a recent interview.

Kenny Omega is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers in the world right now. His in-ring prowess has captivated audiences for several years making him one of the most entertaining performers in the squared circle. Many critics and legends have praised Omega for his talent in the ring.

During a recent interview on Wrestling Life with Ben Veal, Kurt Angle spoke fondly of Kenny Omega and even called him the greatest of all time.

“Well the one guy that’s turning my head right now and he continues to do it is Kenny Omega... Man him or Bryan Danielson. Those two I really think they’re the best today and I would, you know. I’m very grateful that Kenny Omega actually said that I was the greatest of all time and that when he needs to watch film of wrestlers I’m the one he watches, and it was like wow I feel the same way about him, you know. So, you know, it’s a mutual respect but I think both of us feel that we would’ve had a five star match if we were wrestling,” said Angle. [22:14 - 22:50]

Kevin Owens names Kurt Angle's match as his favorite

Kurt Angle has been a part of several matches during his legendary career. So many of those matches have been stellar and are still fondly remembered by many fans. One of his greatest matches took place at WrestleMania 21 against Shawn Michaels.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Kevin Owens highlighted that he was in attendance for their WrestleMania 21 match and named it as his favorite.

“That's such a broad question, you know, it's very hard to answer, but, and my answer probably changes every time, honestly, but, off the top of my head, if we're talking about a moment watching, I was there at Wrestlemania 21 for Shawn versus Kurt Angle, and that match blew me away. So, right now, as I'm talking to you, that's the answer. If you ask me in two hours or next week, it could be different, yeah. But that's, that's what WrestleMania is. It's so many big moments, so many big matches, you know. It's just the way it is," said Owens. [2:25 - 2:54]

Unfortunately, Angle is retired and is unlikely to ever cross paths with Kenny Omega inside a ring, but wrestling fans can always hope they will get to witness such a moment once in their lifetime if Kurt decides to step into the ring one last time for this dream match-up.

