Kevin Owens was present as a fan for famous Kurt Angle WWE match; calls it his favorite (Exclusive)

Kevin Owens recently revealed that he was present as a fan for one of Kurt Angle's biggest matches in WWE. He called it his favorite match.

Kevin Owens has been in the wrestling business for several years. He has faced some of the best wrestlers around the world and had some enthralling matches in his career. Owens is now getting ready for one of the biggest matches of his life as he faces both Randy Orton and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40 in an attempt to win the United States Championship.

Sportskeeda's Emily Mae caught up with The Prizefighter ahead of WrestleMania and asked him about his favorite match. The former Universal Champion picked Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle's match at WrestleMania 21 as his favorite. He also said that he was present as a fan for that match.

“That's such a broad question, you know, it's very hard to answer, but, and my answer probably changes every time, honestly, but, off the top of my head, if we're talking about a moment watching, I was there at Wrestlemania 21 for Shawn versus Kurt Angle, and that match blew me away, so. Right now, as I'm talking to you, that's the answer. If you ask me in two hours or next week, it could be different, yeah. But that's, that's what WrestleMania is. It's so many big moments, so many big matches, you know. It's just the way it is." [2:25 - 3:00]

Kevin Owens reveals why he never wants to win the Intercontinental Championship again

The Intercontinental Championship is one of the most prestigious titles in the WWE. Several superstars have tried to dethrone current champion Gunther. However, Owens never wants to win the title again.

During a recent Fanatics live auction on the UpUpDownDown channel, Owens revealed why he never wants to win the Intercontinental Championship again.

"This is the main event, it's the replica championship of the Intercontinental Title I held for the exact same amount of days as Owen Hart. We both had two title runs, they total the exact same amount of days. So, I technically don't ever wanna win this again because I like that." [H/T - SEscoops]

It will interesting to see if Kevin Owens ever challenges for the Intercontinental Championship again. His focus will now be on becoming the new United States Champion at the Show of Shows.

