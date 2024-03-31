Kevin Owens shares shocking reason why he never wants to win the Intercontinental Championship ever again

WWE star Kevin Owens has a very good reason for not wanting to win the Intercontinental Championship ever again.

Owens is one of the most popular stars in WWE. He is a Grand Slam champion in WWE, winning almost every title available during his stint. Apart from the IC Title, Owens has also won the Universal Championship, NXT Championship, United States Championship, and the tag team titles.

The Prizefighter was part of a Fanatics live auction on the UpUpDownDown channel. While signing a replica IC Title for the auction, KO detailed that he and his idol Owen Hart have had exactly two reigns with the belt. Kevin Owens also shared that, coincidentally, they have held the Intercontinental Title the same number of days as well. He felt that it was great to leave it at that and never win that belt again.

"This is the main event, it's the replica championship of the Intercontinental Title I held for the exact same amount of days as Owen Hart. We both had two title runs, they total the exact same amount of days. So, I technically don't ever wanna win this again because I like that." (H/T - SEscoops)

Kevin Owens will fight for the US Title at WrestleMania

Ever since Logan Paul found his way into the WWE, Kevin Owens has been one of his biggest rivals. The two have been in an on and off feud and share a very bitter rivalry.

These two superstars will once again face each other in the ring at WrestleMania XL with the fate of the United States Title hanging in the balance. However, this time things will be different since Randy Orton will also be part of the match.

Logan decked The Viper with his brass knuckles back at Elimination Chamber: Perth, costing him a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Since then, The Apex Predator has been hunting down Logan, trying to get even with him.

It will be interesting to see if The Maverick can hold on to the US Title with two former world champions coming at him.

