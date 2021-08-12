Kurt Angle trolls fans about appearing for AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has trolled fans about appearing for AEW by sending out an intriguing post.

After retiring from the in-ring competition in 2019, The Olympic Gold Medalist served as a backstage producer for WWE. He was released in 2020 alongside various other talents due to the budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several of those superstars have gone on to sign with AEW, and Kurt Angle teased that he'd follow suit. The former WWE Champion took to his Facebook page to send out a cryptic post that included the first two letters in "AEW."

"A....E....." posted Kurt Angle.

This led many fans to believe that Angle was referring to Tony Khan's promotion. However, the WWE Hall Of Famer confirmed that he was just trolling his fans with a follow-up post on Facebook.

"I..O...U and sometimes Y," said Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle was merely poking fun at the fans by teasing that he was headed to AEW. His trick worked, as many people in the comments were urging him not to go to the promotion.

Kurt Angle reveals what it would take for him to compete in AEW

Kurt Angle and Kenny Omega

Kurt Angle is one of the most decorated wrestlers in the history of the business, and he is often referred to as the best in-ring technician by many fans and critics.

One wrestler that the Olympic Gold Medallist wishes to step into the ring with is none other than AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega. The WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that he'd only come out of retirement to wrestle the Best Bout Machine and he'd even be willing to put the latter over. He also demanded $10 Million for the match.

"If they paid me $10 million, I would do one more match," said Angle. "I'll wrestle Kenny for $10 million. I'll get my a** kicked."

Kurt Angle was clearly joking about the match and amount as he already turned down an offer from AEW because he doesn't want to step back into the squared circle.

