Kyle Fletcher names WWE legend as one of his favourite wrestlers (Exclusive)

Kyle Fletcher is one of the most exciting young wrestlers on the AEW roster. The 26-year-old has quickly established himself as a singles star in the promotion after initially making his name as a tag team wrestler. Before his AEW tenure, he was famously known for being one-half of Aussie Open, alongside Mark Davis.

Since aligning with Don Callis, Kyle Fletcher has shone brightly as a singles star and recently became the TNT Champion, winning the belt from Dustin Rhodes in a Street Fight. He was recently speaking to Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling and was asked about his favourite wrestlers growing up.

Kyle Fletcher revealed that WWE legend Jeff Hardy was the one wrestler who made him fall in love with professional wrestling. He also mentioned former WWE Champion The Miz as one of his favourites. He credited Prince Devitt [Finn Balor] as one of the wrestlers whom he loved in NJPW.

"I think my very first favourite was Jeff Hardy, he was the one that really made me fall in love with pro wrestling, from there, it was The Miz, if you can believe that one, I can, yeah, and then from there, my love of Japanese wrestling kind of took over, so it was Jushin Liger, Prince Devitt, and then Kenny Omega, so they were kind of my guys, yeah," Fletcher said.

It's poetic that Jeff Hardy is the one who made him fall in love with wrestling, considering they've had similar journeys. Like Fletcher, Hardy also made his name as a tag team wrestler before carving a career for himself as a singles competitor. During Hardy's brief career in AEW, Kyle Fletcher got a chance to wrestle with his favourite wrestler in 2023 when Aussie Open defended their ROH Tag Team Championships against the Hardys.

